Engler Agribusiness Entrepreneurship Program announces 2020-21 scholarship recipients

The Engler Agribusiness Entrepreneurship Program at the University of Nebraska–Lincoln has announced the recipients of scholarships for the 2020-21 academic year. The awards include renewable and one-time scholarships to 72 students totaling $202,000 for the ensuing academic year.

The Engler Agribusiness Entrepreneurship Program was established in 2010 by a gift from the Paul and Virginia Engler Foundation. The mission of the program is to embolden people on the courageous pursuit of their purpose through the art and practice of entrepreneurship. The program offers an academic minor while serving as an intersection in which students from a diverse array of majors and business interests can come together in pursuit of the American Dream.

Incoming Freshman Scholarship Winners:

Alliance: Madison Adam

Aurora: Sydney May

Bridgman, MI: Emma Schmidt

Bristol, WI: Shelby Serritella

Canova, SD: Katelyn Winberg

Clarinda, IA: Morgan Rope

Cedar Rapids: Emily Groeteke

Columbus: Carsten Loseke

Firth: Cagney Ehlers, Dan Oldemeyer

Fordyce: Chase Lammers

Fullerton: James Wetovick

Gilbert, AZ: Rachel Clarkson

Gordon: Aspen Rittgarn

Herman: Jadyn Fleischman

Hickman: Carter Rohrer

Hooper: Taylor Ann Ruwe

Maryville, MO: Trenton Shell

Mead: Abby Miller

Minden: Jacob Wendell

North Platte: Rachel Abbott

Omaha: Sarah Hytrek, Melissa Yost

Osmond: Landon Stelling

Pierce: Dalton Freeman

Richland: Colby Pieper

Stockton, KS: Caleigh Iwanski

Sunbury, OH: Caleb Durheim

Tipton, IA: Jesse Lieser

Wymore: Ashtyn Humphreys, Lauren Trauernicht

Continuing Student Scholarship Winners:

Ainsworth: Maria Harthoorn, junior; Sam Wilkins, sophomore

Albion: Sydney Wynn, senior

Alliance: Tyler Quick, junior

Alma: Kaleb Kindler, junior

Callaway: Lucy Kimball, junior

Clarkson: Korbin Kudera, junior

Cordova: Luke Petersen, sophomore

Firth: Adam Oldemeyer, senior

Fullerton: Emily Frenzen, senior

Genoa: Jessica Weeder, senior

Gothenburg: Jessica Rudolph, senior

Harvard: Dustin Stone, sophomore

Hayes Center: Rebel Sjeklocha, sophomore

Howells: Hailey Coufal, senior

Kearney: Eli Wolfe, senior

Jefferson, SD: Karl Schenk, senior

La Habra, CA: Isabella Jacobsen, junior

Long Pine: Jacy Hafer, sophomore

Madison: Michayla Goedeken, senior

Monticello, WI: Kate Krebs, junior

Newman Grove: Andy King, junior

Newport: Rachel Stewart, senior

Oakland: Layne Miller, sophomore

Ogallala: Amanda Most, sophomore

Omaha: Brytany Gama, junior

Ord: Shelby Kittle, junior

Paris, KY: Nelson Paul, junior

Paxton: Ben Schow, sophomore

Ravenna: John Vacek, sophomore

Sammamish, WA: Grave Weaver, sophomore

Spencer: Kelli Mashino, senior

Steele, ND: Shaye Koester, junior

Sterling: Sarah Buehler, senior

Sumner: Mekenzie Beattie, junior

Sutton: Megan Fehr, sophomore

Wallace: Hannah Nelson, junior

Wauneta: Wesley Wach, junior

Waverly: Brianna Gable, sophomore

Wayne: Josie Thompson, sophomore

Woodstock, IL: Daniel Serdar, junior

Yutan: Miranda Mueller, junior

For more information, contact program director Tom Field at 402-472-5643 or tfield2@unl.edu.