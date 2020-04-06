Engler Agribusiness Entrepreneurship Program announces 2020-21 scholarship recipients

The Engler Agribusiness Entrepreneurship Program at the University of Nebraska–Lincoln has announced the recipients of scholarships for the 2020-21 academic year. The awards include renewable and one-time scholarships to 72 students totaling $202,000 for the ensuing academic year.
The Engler Agribusiness Entrepreneurship Program was established in 2010 by a gift from the Paul and Virginia Engler Foundation. The mission of the program is to embolden people on the courageous pursuit of their purpose through the art and practice of entrepreneurship. The program offers an academic minor while serving as an intersection in which students from a diverse array of majors and business interests can come together in pursuit of the American Dream.
Incoming Freshman Scholarship Winners:
Alliance: Madison Adam
Aurora: Sydney May
Bridgman, MI: Emma Schmidt
Bristol, WI: Shelby Serritella
Canova, SD: Katelyn Winberg
Clarinda, IA: Morgan Rope
Cedar Rapids: Emily Groeteke
Columbus: Carsten Loseke
Firth: Cagney Ehlers, Dan Oldemeyer
Fordyce: Chase Lammers
Fullerton: James Wetovick
Gilbert, AZ: Rachel Clarkson
Gordon: Aspen Rittgarn
Herman: Jadyn Fleischman
Hickman: Carter Rohrer
Hooper: Taylor Ann Ruwe
Maryville, MO: Trenton Shell
Mead: Abby Miller
Minden: Jacob Wendell
North Platte: Rachel Abbott
Omaha: Sarah Hytrek, Melissa Yost
Osmond: Landon Stelling
Pierce: Dalton Freeman
Richland: Colby Pieper
Stockton, KS: Caleigh Iwanski
Sunbury, OH: Caleb Durheim
Tipton, IA: Jesse Lieser
Wymore: Ashtyn Humphreys, Lauren Trauernicht
Continuing Student Scholarship Winners:
Ainsworth: Maria Harthoorn, junior; Sam Wilkins, sophomore
Albion: Sydney Wynn, senior
Alliance: Tyler Quick, junior
Alma: Kaleb Kindler, junior
Callaway: Lucy Kimball, junior
Clarkson: Korbin Kudera, junior
Cordova: Luke Petersen, sophomore
Firth: Adam Oldemeyer, senior
Fullerton: Emily Frenzen, senior
Genoa: Jessica Weeder, senior
Gothenburg: Jessica Rudolph, senior
Harvard: Dustin Stone, sophomore
Hayes Center: Rebel Sjeklocha, sophomore
Howells: Hailey Coufal, senior
Kearney: Eli Wolfe, senior
Jefferson, SD: Karl Schenk, senior
La Habra, CA: Isabella Jacobsen, junior
Long Pine: Jacy Hafer, sophomore
Madison: Michayla Goedeken, senior
Monticello, WI: Kate Krebs, junior
Newman Grove: Andy King, junior
Newport: Rachel Stewart, senior
Oakland: Layne Miller, sophomore
Ogallala: Amanda Most, sophomore
Omaha: Brytany Gama, junior
Ord: Shelby Kittle, junior
Paris, KY: Nelson Paul, junior
Paxton: Ben Schow, sophomore
Ravenna: John Vacek, sophomore
Sammamish, WA: Grave Weaver, sophomore
Spencer: Kelli Mashino, senior
Steele, ND: Shaye Koester, junior
Sterling: Sarah Buehler, senior
Sumner: Mekenzie Beattie, junior
Sutton: Megan Fehr, sophomore
Wallace: Hannah Nelson, junior
Wauneta: Wesley Wach, junior
Waverly: Brianna Gable, sophomore
Wayne: Josie Thompson, sophomore
Woodstock, IL: Daniel Serdar, junior
Yutan: Miranda Mueller, junior
For more information, contact program director Tom Field at 402-472-5643 or tfield2@unl.edu.