EWC College and Career Readiness Center assist students toward educational and career goals

(Torrington, Wyoming, October 9, 2019)…Formerly known as “Adult Education”, Eastern Wyoming College has recently rebranded this vital department as the College and Career Readiness Center (CCRC). “We felt that the name Adult Education did not communicate all of the valuable resources offered by our department,” shared Callie Allred, Program Director.

Instructors are ready to assist employers and students in reaching goals aligned with statewide initiatives, such as Endow and Next Generation Sector partnership models.

The College and Career Readiness Center at EWC is funded by state and federal grants in partnership with the Wyoming Community College Commission. The following FREE services are offered:

High School Equivalency Certificate (HSEC) Preparation

General College and Career Readiness

Transitions to College

Workplace Literacy

English Language Acquisition (ELA)

Online Instructional Options

Individualized Instruction

Concurrent enrollments in postsecondary education

Free HSEC test vouchers available to qualifying students

Scholarships available for Career and Technical Education (CTE)

Career Pathways Training (CPET)

These services can be offered in partnership with the Wyoming Department of Workforce Services, Wyoming Vocational Rehabilitation and EWC.

In addition to the main EWC Torrington campus, the CCRC offers instruction at nine outreach campuses located throughout the EWC service area.

If you would like more information or to schedule an appointment to begin working towards your educational and career goals, you may contact Program Director Callie Allred at 307.532.8399 or callie.allred@ewc.wy.edu.