EWC Douglas Campus Receives Approval to Reopen May 26

Eastern Wyoming College, with support and guidance from Converse County Public Health officials, has received approval allowing the College to reopen on Tuesday, May 26, 2020.

Beginning May 26th, the Douglas campus will be open 7:30 am – 4 pm, Monday – Thursday and 7:30 am – 12:00 pm Friday. Employees will work 50% of their time on campus and 50% from home. There will be safety screening involving temperature checks, a requirement of masks or face coverings, and 6-foot social distancing. Any employee, student, or visitor who is ill or has been ill are asked to avoid coming into the college.

“We have a few students who may need advising and some assistance with registration and we want to make sure we assist those students,” said Dr. Lesley Travers, President. “The Douglas campus is ready to assist current or potential students.”

The reopening plan will be posted in its entirety on the Colleges alert page located at: https://ewc.wy.edu/alerts/. All visitors, patrons, students, and employees will be required to wear a mask or face covering while on campus.

“While the Douglas Campus is transitioning into the new normal, please know the health and safety of our students, staff and patrons are top priority. The college will be following state and county recommended protocols regarding social distancing and personal protection equipment, added Dr. Margaret Farley, Vice President of the Douglas Campus. “We want to take all the necessary precautions to keep our doors open, flatten the curve, meet our students’ educational needs, and keep the college and community safe.”

The campus reopening also includes all Douglas Campus offices.

All employees and students who will return to campus will be required to attend training on appropriate safety protocols.