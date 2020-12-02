EWC Foundation Cancels 2021 Sagebrush and Roses Fundraiser

Eastern Wyoming College officials have announced the cancellation of the 2021 Sagebrush and Roses event scheduled for January 31, 2021 at the Goshen County Rendezvous Center.

The popular black tie, blue jean gala is held each January by the EWC Foundation, with funds raised benefitting the agricultural programs at the College.

“This was a tough decision for us as we know our community loves this event as much as we do,” said Tami Afdahl, Director of College Relations. “The health and safety of our students, employees, donors, and community drove our decision. As a committee, we will put our focus on making the January 2022 event a special one to remember!”

The 2022 event is scheduled to take place Jan. 30, 2022.