EWC nursing program will soon accept new applicants into daytime cohort

Eastern Wyoming College will soon be accepting applications for the fall 2020 semester for the Associate Degree in Nursing program which is offered at the Douglas Campus.

Nursing program applications will be accepted beginning January 1, 2020 until midnight on March 1, 2020. All application materials are available online and must be submitted electronically. No paper applications will be accepted.

The following steps need to be completed to be considered a nursing program applicant:

· Complete the online application to the EWC Nursing Program which will be available January 1, 2020 on the EWC website. This is a separate application from the EWC admissions application.

· Set up an appointment to take the TEAS Entrance Examination. Date/times are found on our web page https://ewc.wy.edu/academic- services/majors/nursing/teas- testing-schedules/. Please call 307-624-7000 to test in Douglas and 307-532-8288 to test in Torrington. The test results must be sent to Eastern Wyoming College no later than March 1 with a minimum score of 58.7% or higher. Admission is ranked by TEAS scores plus Program GPA (please see https://ewc.wy.edu/academic- services/majors/nursing/ nursing-admission-ranking/ for admission worksheet). Students should be aware that the TEAS is a high-stakes test with average test scores from our prior cohort at 66%. Our competitive program only admits 16 students to our day cohort.

· Students need to contact ALL prior schools/colleges to have official transcripts forwarded to the Registrar office in Torrington. Transcripts may be sent to Sue Schmidt, Registrar at 3200 West C Street, Torrington, WY, 82240. Remember that any unsealed envelope containing transcripts will NOT be considered official.

· Students who are completing nursing program prerequisites during the spring 2020 semester, will have all mid-term grades used to calculate the GPA. A minimum GPA of 2.5 including a “C” or better in all prerequisites is an additional application requirement.

Open registration for the Spring 2020 semester will be held on the Douglas Campus on November 7, 2019 from 10 am – 2 pm. No appointment is necessary during these times. However, students seeking further information and/or wanting to schedule an advising appointment can call Suzey Delger, Director of Nursing at 307-624-7020.

Complete program and application information is available on the EWC website at https://ewc.wy.edu/academic- services/majors/nursing/. This page also contains important updates, including page 25 of the Nursing Student Handbook that contains an example of the online application.

Any additional questions should be directed to Ms. Delger, Nursing Director, 307.624.7020 or by email at suzey.delger@ewc.wy.edu.