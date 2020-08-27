EWC Takes Precautions Following COVID-19 Exposure Notification

Eastern Wyoming College in Torrington has been notified that a visitor who accompanied a current student on campus on Friday, August 21 st recently tested positive for COVID 19.

Due to the exposure risk of this visitor and the exposed student and in an abundance of caution, the EWC Cosmetology classroom, Cosmetology computer classroom, Cosmetology instructor offices, CTEC commons area and CTEC restrooms located near Cosmetology will be closed immediately for deep cleaning.

The spaces listed above will be reopened 24 hours after the deep cleaning. The students who were in close proximity of the exposed student will be released from all classes until Monday. The Cosmetology clinic floor will remain open and will be deep cleaned this evening.

College officials are currently working with those individuals who may have had potential exposure to the infected individual and the exposed student while both were on campus. The College has contacted Goshen County public health officials for further guidance.

As a reminder, if you have symptoms of illness, or develop COVID-19 symptoms while on campus, isolate yourself immediately and contact a health care professional. Please remember to continue to practice good hygiene, social distancing, and wear a face covering/mask at all times. Any updates will continue to be posted on the EWC website at the following link: https://ewc.wy.edu/alerts/.