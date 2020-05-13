EWC Torrington Campus to Re-open Next Week

Eastern Wyoming College, with support and guidance from Goshen County Public Health officials and Goshen County Emergency Management, has received approval of a variance allowing the College to reopen on Monday, May 18, 2020.

Beginning May 18th, the Torrington campus will be open 7:30 am – 4 pm, Monday – Thursday and 7:30 am – 12:00 pm Friday. Employees will work 50% of their time on campus and 50% from home. There will be safety screening involving temperature checks, a requirement of masks or face coverings, and 6-foot social distancing.

“We are very excited to get our welding and cosmetology students back on campus and for them to finish their spring semester classes,” said EWC President Dr. Lesley Travers. Some of these students already have employment and we want to make sure we don’t stand in their way. Our concern is the safety of our personnel, our students and the public as we complete spring semester for some students. Eastern Wyoming College has always been a safe place and we want to make sure it stays that way. Safety of our students and personnel has always been one of our top priorities at EWC.

The reopening plan will be posted in its entirety on the Colleges alert page located at: https://ewc.wy.edu/alerts/. All visitors, patrons, students, and employees will be required to wear a mask or face covering while on campus. A summary of how the plan impacts specific areas is summarized below.

Academic Services: Beginning May 18, Cosmetology, Barbering, Gunsmithing, Adult Education and certain Welding students will be permitted on EWC campuses to complete clinical and laboratory hours and testing requirements necessary for their program completion. Strict safety protocols will be adhered to by faculty and students at all times. Those safety protocols include temperature checks, a requirement of masks or face coverings, gloves, and 6-foot social distancing.

Students from the programs listed above will be contacted directly by their instructors regarding plans to reconvene.

The reopening of other academic areas and services such as the Library, Community Education, and the Testing Center will occur on a limited basis also beginning May 18.

The Cosmetology and Barbering Clinic floor will reopen for clients on a limited basis beginning Tuesday, May 19th by appointment only and with enhanced screening of clients. Patrons can call 307.532.8265 for an appointment.

Student Services:

Beginning May 18, the EWC Fitness Center will reopen with limited hours and safety protocol. Hours will be Monday – Friday, 5:00 am – 9:00 am and 4:00 pm – 8:00 pm; Saturday and Sunday, 6:00 am – 10:00 am. No more than 9 patrons are allowed to be in the facility at any given time. Patrons will be asked to complete a Patron COVID-19 Symptom/Tracing Form daily upon entry into the Fitness Center and patrons are required to wear protective masks while on the EWC campus and in the Fitness Center.

Housing reopening plans can be found in detail on the alert.

Student Services administrative offices including Financial Aid, Enrollment Services, Admissions, Registrar, and the Student Success Center will reopen May 18.

Douglas Campus plans are pending

The campus reopening also includes the following offices: President’s office, Institutional Development, Business Office, Information Center, Human Resources, and College Relations.

All employees and students who will return to campus will be required to attend training on appropriate safety protocols held on Monday, May 18. A recording will be provided for those who are unable to attend.