Expired In-Transits Results in Meth Distribution Charge for Bluffs Man

A 33-year-old Scottsbluff man who was pulled over for having expired in-transit tags on his pickup Tuesday afternoon could now be facing a minimum of five years in prison after officers found a large amount of methamphetamine in his vehicle.

Jeffrey McClure is charged with a Class 1C Felony of Possession of Methamphetamine (28-140 grams) With Intent To Distribute.

Court documents say he was pulled over for having the expired tags, and when he was pulled over, the officer noticed an open container of alcohol inside the vehicle.

McClure was then pat searched and the officer found a glass smoking device on him. In the vehicle, the officer found approximately 40 grams of methamphetamine, a digital scale, and small plastic baggies.

McClure was arrested and transported to the Scotts Bluff County Detention Center. He was arraigned on the charge Wednesday afternoon, and will be back in court on Tuesday for his preliminary hearing.

If convicted on the Class 1C Felony, he’d face a mandatory minimum of five years, with a maximum of 50 years in prison.