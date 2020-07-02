Explosion During Prep Destroys Torrington City Fireworks Display

An incident during preparation of The City of Torrington’s annual fourth of July fireworks display Wednesday evening led to an explosion that caused the entire display to ignite.

According to a post on the Torrington Volunteer Fire Department’s Facebook page, preparations were underway for the show around 8 p.m. as eight volunteer firefighters were loading fireworks into mortar tubes when a firework ignited and exploded.

As a result of the initial explosion, the entire fireworks show ignited. The firefighters evacuated the area and began fire suppression efforts.

One Firefighter was transported by ambulance to the Emergency Room at Torrington Community Hospital with minor injuries. The Firefighter was treated and later released.

The Wyoming State Fire Marshal’s Office has been contacted to conduct an investigation regarding the incident.

Lingle Volunteer Fire Department, Yoder Volunteer Fire Department, Veteran Volunteer Fire Department, Torrington Police Department, Goshen County Emergency Management, Torrington Emergency Management, and the Goshen County Fire Warden all assisted with the incident.