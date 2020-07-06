class="post-template-default single single-post postid-471218 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.2.0 vc_responsive"

F.E. Warren AFB Reinstates Health Measures as Virus Cases Rise

BY Associated Press | July 6, 2020
A resurgence of coronavirus in Wyoming has prompted a U.S. Air Force base to reinstate health protection measures and limit access to watch a Fourth of July fireworks show.

F.E. Warren Air Force Base in Cheyenne boosted its public health risk level Wednesday after a month at a lower level.

F.E. Warren oversees Minuteman nuclear missiles in Wyoming, Colorado and Nebraska. The higher public-health level requires base personnel to limit in-person meetings and other gatherings.

Veterans and retirees from the community won’t be allowed on base like usual to watch the city’s annual fireworks display Saturday night.

