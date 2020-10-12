This is Fall Clean-Up Week in Scottsbluff, where residents have an opportunity to dispose of solid waste to clean up their properties in one designated location with multiple roll-off containers.

Deputy Public Works Director Jordan Dietrich says having one location at the Westmoor Pool parking lot will make it easier for everyone than having multiple locations. He says last time they had four different locations with a single dumpster at each location. Those dumpsters filled up quickly, so there were times where there wasn’t space available. So they decided to change it up this time and just have one location with four dumpsters so hopefully they will have more space available.

There will be a short amount of time each day when the roll-offs may not be present because they be dumped twice per day. No dumping after 12:00 pm on Thursday, October 15th.

Dietrich notes that this is for Scottsbluff residents only, with no commercial dumping, and no tires, electronics or yard waste. Otherwise, he says you can throw anything you would throw into your trash can at home. Or into the landfill…mattresses, couches, cleaning out a closet and things like that are more than welcome.

The Cleanup runs from Monday at noon through Thursday at noon.