Family Offering $15,000 Reward For Information on Whereabouts of Beau Gealy

It has been one full week since anyone has seen or heard from Beau Gealy, and now his family is offering a $15,000 reward for information to help bring him home.

The 29-year-old was last seen on February 18th in Scottsbluff, and a missing persons report was filed on Saturday.

According to the Nebraska State Patrol Missing Persons Database, Gealy is 5′ 5″ and weighs 145 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes.

He may be with 18-year-old Maci Baily, who was also reported missing and last seen Tuesday.

The Scotts Bluff County Sheriff’s Department is handling the investigation for Gealy, while the Scottsbluff Police Department is investigating the Maci Baily missing person case.

If anyone has information on there whereabouts, or have seen them in the past week, you are encouraged to contact law enforcement immediately.