Fans of Greek Fare Can Get a ‘Taste of Greece’ This Weekend in Bridgeport

Fans of the summertime Greek Festival in Bridgeport have the chance to get a wintertime Taste of Greece this weekend, and the Assumption Greek Orthodox Church holds their traditional dinner.

Church Board Member Joe Burford says the fare during the annual fundraiser for the church will be typical of a classic Greek meal, with staples such as leg of lamb or roast beef, potatoes, salad and feta cheese, and spanakopita.

Burford says it’s the third year for the separate dinner, which was moved to a different date so it could be highlighted separate from the heavily-attended festival.

Tickets are for the meal from 11:30a to 1:30p at the Prairie Winds Community Center are $20, and can be purchased at the door.