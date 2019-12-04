class="post-template-default single single-post postid-424622 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.0.5 vc_responsive"

Farm Credit Services of America Grants and Donates to Food Backpack Programs

BY Scott Miller | December 4, 2019
Courtesy Photo, pictured are: Amy Yeager, Tracy Steele, Sharon Ullrich, Kelly Downer, Bev Burroughs, Terry Bailey, Deb Schild, Regan Boyer, Jessalynn Peterson and Missi Iasillo

Community members and businesses continue to pitch in to address food insecurity in our area, as Farm Credit Services of America presented two checks to the Cat and Pup Pack backpack programs last week.

The first Farm Credit check given to the Cooperative Ministries Weekend Backpack Program Wednesday was a $2,000 grant award that the backpack program had applied for previously, but there was more.

FCSA presented a second check of $3,500 as a gift to the program aimed at helping kids and their families with weekend food needs.

Backpack program representatives say FCSA office staff also pitches in by helping package food items for the children at least once a month, as well as acting as the programs’ recycling crew, and are always on call if an extra hand is needed.

