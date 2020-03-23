Fatal I-80 Collision Claims Two Scottsbluff Residents

Two Scottsbluff residents died in an Interstate 80 collision in Deuel County Monday morning.

A release from Deuel County Attorney Johnathon Stellar says law enforcement and first responders got the call at approximately 7:25 Monday morning.

The Nebraska State Patrol investigated the accident and determined that a F-450 utility vehicle traveling eastbound crossed into the median into the westbound traffic lane and was then hit by a truck tractor semi trailer.

Stellar says the utility vehicle contained four occupants and two of those occupants died at the scene. The other two occupants in the utility vehicle were transported to Julesburg Hospital in Colorado. The driver of the semi was uninjured.

The two deceased individuals were 33 year old Enrique Villegas and 55 year old Kurt Jording, both residents of Scottsbluff.