Fatality in Weekend Cheyenne Co. Accident Identified as Colo. Resident

Cheyenne County authorities say a Colorado man was killed early Sunday morning in a single vehicle accident.

According to Sidney Police, officers from that department and the Cheyenne County Sheriff’s Office were called to a one-vehicle rollover at the intersection of Highway 19A and Road 113, finding the driver had been ejected from the 2001 Chevy pickup.

Investigators say the pickup was determined to have been traveling north on the county road approaching the highway when it left the roadway and rolled 2 and a half times.

Cheyenne County Attorney Paul Schaub tells Rural Radio News the driver was identified as 44-year-old Charles E. Hartsfield of Crook, Colo.