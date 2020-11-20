Federal Transportation Officials Soliciting EAS Proposals for Chadron, Alliance

The clock is now ticking for air carriers interested in providing Essential Air Services for Alliance and/or Chadron starting next June.

The U.S. Department of Transportation has opened a window for air carriers to submit proposals by December 17th.

Key Lime Air doing business as Denver Air Connection has been providing service to Alliance since June of 2019 at an annual subsidy of just under $2.3 million dollars.

Chadron’s EAS has been provided through Boutique Air since that same date, with subsidies of $2.45 million in year one, and just over $2.5 million in the second year.

The DOT says any proposals need to be consistent with current service, namely 12 non-stop round trips per week to Denver International or another large or medium hub airport, and with a minimum 8 or 9-seat aircraft.