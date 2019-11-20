Female Suspect in Custody After Scottsbluff Standoff That Prompted School Lockout

A woman is in custody following a mid-day standoff with law enforcement in Scottsbluff that prompted a nearby elementary school to go into “lockout” status Wednesday.

Scottsbluff Police Sgt. Lance Kite says officers from Gering were conducting casework followup in the 200 block of West 23rd Street when they called for backup, and after Scottsbluff officers arrived it was determined there could be a suspect inside potentially armed with a handgun.

The Police activity around noon prompted a security alert to Scottsbluff Public Schools, which initiated a “lockout” at Lincoln Heights Elementary, which was less than a block away. A lockout status means all students and staff are inside a building with business as usual, however the outside doors are locked to prevent access into and out of the facility.

Kite says the department’s hostage negotiations team was called in, and after a period of discussion, the suspect came out of room she was in and was taken into custody without further incident. He said there were no injuries, however the woman was receiving some treatment following her arrest. Kite said he could not yet confirm a handgun was present, as the investigation was on-going.

Kite says School Resource Officers were on hand at Lincoln Heights to assist the school with the situation.

SBPS Spokesperson Melissa Price issued an email notification to media shortly before 1:15 p.m. saying the lockout had been lifted by district officials.

The response included officers from the Gering Police Department and Scotts Bluff County Sheriff’s Office, and Scottsbluff Fire was on standby mode in case their services were needed.