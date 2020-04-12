Festival of Hope Moving to a Different Format for 2020

committee members and the board of directors of the Festival of Hope have decided that the 18th annual Festival of Hope event scheduled for June 20, 2020 will not be celebrated in the same format as the previous 17 events. We are hoping to have a scaled down celebration at a time that is deemed safe to have an event. This event may be in person and/or using various technology media.

We are obviously facing a very difficult time in our community and country concerning the COVID 19 pandemic. There are issues surrounding public safety and when social distancing will be relaxed. The virus has caused a significant loss of jobs. Many businesses have had to close or limit their operations. All of this has placed significant financial stress on many people and their families. Our hearts and prayers go out to everyone in our community and region who have been affected. We hope that everyone remains safe and can return to life as “normal” as soon as possible.

One of the things we have always said about our organization is that when you live in Western Nebraska/Eastern Wyoming, everyone is either a family member, friend, or neighbor. Because we have such caring and giving people in our community and region, we do a great job of looking out for one another and helping when we can. Everyone associated with the FOH trusts that this will continue.

The FOH has been very blessed to have such tremendous support from our community and region over the past 17 plus years. We don’t know what the future will bring, but we are committed to continuing our mission to help cancer patients and their families by assisting with non-medical expenses to the best of our ability. Anyone who may benefit from FOH funds, please contact Shelley Thomas, BSW at 308-630-1348 or go to the FOH website at www.festivalofhope.net.

At this time, we are not soliciting donations for our event this year. We may ask for good will donations if we have an event and we are very appreciative of any donations we receive that support the FOH.

Again, we want to thank everyone for their generous support of the FOH!!! Your support and contributions through the years and confidence in the FOH, as we carry our mission, is greatly appreciated!!!