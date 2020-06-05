Festival of Hope Receives $50k Donation During Tough Year

The Festival of Hope has been awarded a $50,000 donation from the Carol A. Fuller Charitable Foundation.

The foundation’s executor, Tim Dean of rural Mitchell said his aunt Carol Fuller, who passed away from cancer in 2016, had a passion for helping people and animals. Fuller and her husband were successful entrepreneurs in Denver who had donated millions to charity over the years with a passion for helping both people and animals.

Dean told KNEB News the donation this year was one that almost didn’t happen. He said they had planned to focus the funding in a different direction this year, but when the COVID-19 pandemic came up, there was no way they could turn their back on Festival of Hope.

Since the foundation was created after his aunt’s death in 2016, Dean has now donated a total of $200,000 to Festival of Hope through the Carol E. Fuller Charitable Foundation.

Dr. Vince Bjorling said the need has been just as big or bigger this year, and the gift will go a long way in helping a lot of people.

The mission of Festival of Hope is helping out with non-medical expenses for families of those who are undergoing cancer treatment.

Bjorling said the traditional Festival held in June was just not possible while observing health and safety protocols for the COVID-19 virus.

He said they are hoping to have some modified version of the Festival later this year, but that is still in the planning stages. Donations can be made through the Festival of Hope website, along with the sale of 2020 Festival of Hope t-shirts that mark this unusual year.