Final adjustments made to city of Gering draft Comp Plan update

Gering city staff are putting the final touches on the community’s Comprehensive Plan update following a final comment period for the public.

City Engineer Annie Folck told the City Council Monday night some 70 comments were received ahead of the final draft of the document, and a good number indicated they wanted at least one change in emphasis. “Several of those comments talked about de-emphasizing the river,” said Folck. “There were a lot of people who felt the comments about the river in the comp plan could be relevant to any community along the river, and they felt like the monument was more distinctive to our community.”

Folck said there will also be a new annexation strategy map added to the plan, as well as notes on the preservation of open spaces in the community, especially regarding views of Scotts Bluff National Monument.

The amended draft is posted on plangering.org, and is expected to go before the city Planning Commission for a public hearing during a meeting November 19th and final adoption by the council on November 25th.

The council also approving several keno grant applications, including $6,000 for the Gering Merchants for Santa’s Village and the Holiday Parade, and more than $5,000 for the city library for digital signs inside the building.