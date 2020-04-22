Final “Thunderbolt” Style Siren In Scottsbluff To Be Replaced Next Week

As we move into severe weather season, the City of Scottsbluff is one step closer to the replacement of all of the vintage 60’s era “Thunderbolt” type Civil Defense sirens.

Region 22 Emergency Management Director Tim Newman told KNEB News the siren next to the information caboose at 27th Street and Hwy 26 is the final one of that series of sirens to be replaced.

He says the siren is currently at Action Communications being bench tested, and NPPD will be taking the pole with the old siren down this week. The new siren will be secured on the pole with the change-out anticipated to be done next week sometime.

That individual siren will be tested once installation is completed, but Newman notes the Severe Weather Awareness Week in March along with a statewide tornado drill were canceled, as was the April 8th local siren testing that was scheduled due to coronavirus pandemic anxieties. He says the next system-wide siren test is scheduled for May 13th at 10 a.m.

Newman says the siren located at the Lander Soccer Complex is somewhat newer, but is still slated to be replaced. Once that is completed, all of the sirens in the city will be of the newest 360 degree output style that allows voice announcements in addition to the siren sounds.