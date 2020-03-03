Final Walk-through of Visitor Center Renovations at Monument

A “final inspection” for the Visitor Center renovation at Scotts Bluff National Monument took place Tuesday morning.

Monument Superintendent Dan Morford told KNEB News the walk through of the renovated spaces was to make sure everything is exactly as it should be.

He said the walk-through with the engineers and architect were walking through to see where they are. Then a punch-list will be created to fix up any errors or minor deficiencies that might be seen.

Morford says exhibits will be installed later this month, with the Visitor Center opening to the public on March 28th.

Then a huge public Grand Re-Opening Celebration will be held on April 25th. A flyer and schedule for the Grand Re-Opening can be seen by clicking below.

