Finalists Announced in Scottsbluff City Manager Search

Three finalists for the Scottsbluff City Manager post have been invited for in-person interviews next week.

Interim City Manager Rick Kuckkahn tells KNEB News following virtual discussions between the City Council and five semi-finalists last week, the council narrowed the field to Dustin Reif, Scott McClure and Seth Sorenson.

Reif is city administrator of Orono, Minnesota, McClure has been serving dual roles of city administrator and public works director for Canby, Oregon, and Sorenson is the Pecos City, Texas Administrator.

Kuckkahn tells us interviews are slated to begin the 30th and continue through Dec. 2.