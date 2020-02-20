Finalists For University of Wyoming Presidency Announced

The University of Wyoming Board of Trustees has identified three finalists for the university presidency and scheduled public appearances for each beginning Monday, February 24.
The candidates are:
- Gregory W. Bowman, dean of the West Virginia University College of Law
- Edward Seidel, vice president for economic development and innovation for the University of Illinois System
- Daniel M. White, chancellor of the University of Alaska-Fairbanks.
Each candidate is scheduled to have public meetings with UW students, faculty and staff, along with a community reception at UW’s Marian H. Rochelle Gateway Center and a public forum in Casper.