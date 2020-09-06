Financial Assistance Available for Landlord Relief to Address Losses Incurred by the COVID-19 Pandemic

The COVID-19 pandemic has affected nearly everyone in Nebraska, with lay-offs, furloughs, school closings, and more. The Panhandle Area Development District is teaming with the Southeast Nebraska Affordable Housing Council (SENAHC) to help landlords.

Funding is available through a Community CARES Grant from the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) that includes $800,000 for direct statewide landlord assistance. SENAHC is working with Nebraska’s eight Economic Development Districts to distribute the financial assistance to qualified landlords. Eligible landlords are those who have documented financial loss due to the COVID-19 pandemic and lease to low-to-moderate income tenants. Both criteria must be met in order for the landlord to participate.

CARES financial assistance may be allocated to landlords in one of two forms, or in a combination of both. Landlords are only eligible for up to $10,000 in the form of a straight grant (no personal cash match or payback is necessary). Landlords may apply for up to $2,500 in direct financial assistance to recoup lost rent or utility payments due to tenant’s inability to provide a full payment after their employment was compromised as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Otherwise, landlords may apply for up to $10,000 for minor rental unit rehabilitation. If both forms of aid are needed, it is possible to apply for up to $2,500 in direct assistance and request additional funding for minor unit repairs, not to exceed $10,000 total. Funding is available on a per-landlord basis, not per-unit. For example, landlords cannot apply for multiple $10,000 grants to address several units; only one rental unit per landlord can be assisted with this program. A unit is defined as a rental property that is tied to one address.

Bryan Venable, Executive Director of the Panhandle Area Development District, is excited about this unique opportunity: “PADD is thrilled to offer this financial assistance to landlords located in the Panhandle. We are optimistic this assistance will curtail the financial burden experienced by landlords.”

For more information, and to obtain a copy of the program application, please contact Bryan Venable, Panhandle Area Development District at 308-436-6584, or by email at bryanv@nepadd.com.