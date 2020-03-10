class="post-template-default single single-post postid-446195 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.1 vc_responsive"

Fire blackens thousands of acres north of North Platte

BY Associated Press | March 10, 2020
Crews and vehicles from 14 departments and a crop-dusting plane kept a brush fire from destroying any structures or injuring
anyone in Lincoln County near North Platte.

Authorities say the wind-blown flames blackened more than 3.1 square miles north of North Platte on Sunday.

The first report was called in around 3:20 p.m., and officials say the blaze was contained by 6 p.m.

Some firefighters remained to handle hot spots but left early Monday morning when rain began to fall.

The crop-duster dropped water to slow the flames’ advance across the dry fields.

The fire cause has yet to be determined.

