FireFighter Ministry Benefits From Local Donations

FireFighter Ministry last week received $4,000 in donations from the Gering Zion Church and Walmart.

Grant Severson of Gering Zion Church, presented a check in the amount of $1000 to Carissa Smith, coordinator of the Fire Fighter Ministry at First Baptist Church.

The gift was a part of the church’s annual missions offering.

WalMart manager Windy Perkins and store manager Doug Ferreyra, presented a check in the amount of $3000 to Smith.

The donation was one of the store’s local community grants and will be used for the FireFighter Ministry’s goal of reaching out to and assisting those who have suffered from a fire or other disaster.

For more information on the FireFighter Ministry, contact Carissa at 308-631-9674 or visit them on Facebook at Firefighter Ministry.