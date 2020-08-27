Firefighters Responding to Reported Grass Fire in, near Wildcat Hills

Firefighters from the Minatare-Melbeta Fire Department have responded to a reported grass fire Thursday afternoon, with smoke visible for miles.

Initial radio communications reports indicate the fire was reported north of the Darnell Feedlot, with the initial call going out around 11:20 a.m., and mutual aid has been requested from other area fire departments.

Additional unconfirmed reports indicated the fire was due south of McGrew, possibly in the Wildcat Hills.

This is a developing story, with more details to be released as they become available.