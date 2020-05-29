First Garden Co. Positive Among Six New Panhandle COVID-19 Cases

Unified Command confirms six new cases for COVID-19 in the Panhandle Friday, including an initial positive in Garden County and a community spread site.

Exposure is defined as at least 15 minutes, less than six feet apart. Due to the six-foot distance between table requirement not being maintained, if you were at the SNS Restaurant, 205 Avenue A, Oshkosh on any of the listed dates and times, please contact our 24/7 number at 308-262-5764:

May 21, 5-6:30pm

May 23, 5-6pm

May 26, 12-12:30pm

The investigations are complete, all close contacts will be quarantined and actively monitored twice daily for fever and respiratory symptoms by public health officials.

Information for the new cases :

County Demographics Exposure Type Garden County Male in his 50s Community Spread Scotts Bluff County Male in his teens Close contact of a previously positive case Scotts Bluff County Male in his teens Close contact of a previously positive case Scotts Bluff County Male in his 70s Community Spread Scotts Bluff County Female in her teens Close contact of a previously positive case Scotts Bluff County Female in her 40s Close contact of a previously positive case

Two cases have been deemed recovered, one in Morrill County and one in Scotts Bluff County, bringing the Panhandle total recoveries to 77.

March 2-May 29, 2020

Total Tests Completed: 2,831

Positive: 122, Deaths: 0

Recovered: 77, Active cases: 45

Box Butte County: 2 cases (1 active, 1 recovered)

Cheyenne County: 10 cases (1 active, 9 recovered)

Dawes County: 1 case (recovered)

Garden County: 1 case (active)

Kimball County: 10 cases (10 recovered)

Morrill County: 11 cases (2 active, 9 recovered)

Scotts Bluff County: 87 Cases (40 active, 47 recovered)

Panhandle Public Health District, Region 21, 22, and 23 Emergency Management, and Scotts Bluff County Health Department are working as a unified command on this evolving situation. Essential updates will be regularly communicated to the public and community partners.

For the most up to date information from the CDC, visit https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html.

Panhandle Public Health District is working together to improve the health, safety, and quality of life for all who live, learn, work, and play in the Panhandle. Our vision is that we are a healthier and safer Panhandle Community. Visit our website www.pphd.org.