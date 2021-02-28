class="post-template-default single single-post postid-516182 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.4.1 vc_responsive"

First known cases of California variant of COVID found in Nebraska

BY Associated Press | February 28, 2021
Nebraska health officials say they have found the first known cases in the state of a California variant of COVID-19.

The Department of Health and Human Services said in a news release Saturday that the variant has been identified by the Nebraska Public Health Lab in 13 cases in four different jurisdictions of the state.

This particular variant strain was first identified in California and more recently has spread to multiple states. Health officials say less is known about the California variant than other variants, but it is
likely more easily transmitted.

