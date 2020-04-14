First positive COVID-19 in Morrill County, and new cases in Scotts Bluff, Cheyenne counties

Unified Command confirms the first positive for COVID-19 in Morril County, one new case in Cheyenne County, and two new cases in Scotts Bluff County.

The Morrill County case is a female in her 70s. The Cheyenne County case is a male in his 60s. The two new positives in Scotts Bluff County are both female, one in her 40s and the other in her teens. The initial investigations have begun, and more details will be released when they are complete.

Testing Results March 2-April 14, 2020

Total Tests Conducted in the Panhandle: 553

Positive: 32

Box Butte County: 1 case

Cheyenne County: 3 cases One has recovered and is out of isolation

Kimball County: 10 cases Six have recovered and are out of isolation

Morrill County: 1 case

Scotts Bluff County: 17 cases Three have recovered and are out of isolation



All Panhandle residents are encouraged to Stay Home, Stay Healthy, Stay Connected. What does this mean to you?

Stay Home

Stay home whenever possible.

Avoid gathering in any groups.

Do not visit or host people who do not live with you.

Stay Healthy

Keep at least 6 feet distance from anyone you don’t live with.

Wash your hands

Stay home if you are sick or if someone in your home is sick.

Stay Connected

Stay in touch with friends and loved ones

Check in on people who may be alone or need help.

The full list of community exposure locations can be found on the PPHD website http://www.pphd.org/potential_community_exposure_sites.html.

Panhandle Public Health District, Region 21, 22, and 23 Emergency Management, and Scotts Bluff County Health Department are working as a unified command on this evolving situation. Essential updates will be regularly communicated to the public and community partners.

For the most up to date information from the CDC, visit https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html.

Panhandle Public Health District is working together to improve the health, safety, and quality of life for all who live, learn, work, and play in the Panhandle. Our vision is that we are a healthier and safer Panhandle Community. Visit our website www.pphd.org.