First Responders Light Up Regional West

It was all hands on deck Saturday evening, as the Scottsbluff Fire Department organized ‘Light Up Regional West‘.

First responders including area firefighters, EMT’s, and law enforcement led a procession from the Public Safety Building up Avenue B to the hospital.

Chris Gabis- President of Scottsbluff Professional Firefighters Local 1454- says this event was all about showing thanks to the front line workers at the hospital during the COVID-19 pandemic.

KNEB.tv’s Ryan Murphy caught up with Gabis to talk about the event: