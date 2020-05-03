class="post-template-default single single-post postid-459024 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.1 vc_responsive"

First Responders Light Up Regional West

BY Ryan Murphy | May 3, 2020
(Murphy/KNEB/RRN)

It was all hands on deck Saturday evening, as the Scottsbluff Fire Department organized ‘Light Up Regional West‘.

First responders including area firefighters, EMT’s, and law enforcement led a procession from the Public Safety Building up Avenue B to the hospital.

Chris Gabis- President of Scottsbluff Professional Firefighters Local 1454- says this event was all about showing thanks to the front line workers at the hospital during the COVID-19 pandemic.

KNEB.tv’s Ryan Murphy caught up with Gabis to talk about the event:

 

