First Responders On Scene for Two-Vehicle Injury Accident West of Scottsbluff

At least two people were transported to the hospital Wednesday afternoon following a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of Highway 26 and County Road 19 just west of Scottsbluff.

Details are limited at this time, however Rural Radio News witnessed a white pickup smashed in the front with a gold-colored mini-van more than a hundred feet away with extensive damage to the passenger side.

At least two people from the van were observed being loaded into units from Valley ambulance for transport.

Nebraska State Patrol, Scotts Bluff County Sheriff’s Deputies, Scottsbluff Rural Department, Mitchell Police, Scottsbluff Fire Department, and Valley Ambulance were on the scene.

Further details on the accident including the cause and names of those involved are expected to be released following further investigation.