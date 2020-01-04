Fischer Announces Military Academy Nominations for Class of 2024

Of the 33 Nebraskans nominated to U.S. Service Academies this year by U.S. Senator Deb Fischer, a Gering resident is the lone nominee from the panhandle.
Levi Kicken of Gering is being nominated by Fischer, a senior member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, to attend the U.S. Military Academy at West Point.
“It is my privilege to announce the names of the impressive Nebraska students I have nominated to attend our nation’s prestigious military academies. These students are hard workers and proven leaders who will make our state and country proud. I thank all of them for their willingness to continue Nebraska’s long-standing tradition of defending this nation.”
Every year, U.S. senators nominate a select group of eligible individuals from their states for enrollment at the five U.S. Military Service Academies: the United States Air Force Academy, the United States Merchant Marine Academy, the United States Coast Guard Academy, the United States Military Academy, and the United States Naval Academy. Once a student receives a nomination, their application process within the respective service academy begins. More information about the nomination process and eligibility requirements can be found by clicking here.
Below are Senator Fischer’s nominees for the class of 2024:
- Trinity Bohaty of Bennet to the U.S. Military Academy and the U.S. Air Force Academy
- Nathan Booher of Omaha to the U.S. Military Academy and the U.S. Coast Guard Academy
- Ariana Bryant of Bennington to the U.S. Naval Academy
- Parker Chandler of Lincoln to the U.S. Air Force Academy and the U.S. Naval Academy
- Allie Clark of Waterloo to the U.S. Air Force Academy
- William Conrad of Gretna to the U.S. Air Force Academy and the U.S. Naval Academy
- Colton Craig of McCook to the U.S. Military Academy and the U.S. Naval Academy
- Matthew Downey of Lincoln to the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy and the U.S. Naval Academy
- Jacob Felker of Omaha to the U.S. Military Academy
- Paige Fixemer of Omaha to the U.S. Military Academy
- Cynthia France of Omaha to the U.S. Military Academy and the U.S. Naval Academy
- Anne Goodman of Blair to the U.S. Military Academy and the U.S. Air Force Academy
- Grady Griess of Grand Island to the U.S. Naval Academy
- Carlos Gutierrez of Lincoln to the U.S. Military Academy
- Traven Heiser of Lincoln to the U.S. Naval Academy and the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy and the U.S. Coast Guard Academy
- Tim Karbler of Offutt AFB to the U.S. Military Academy
- Levi Kicken of Gering to the U.S. Military Academy
- Ethan Koerwitz of Lincoln to the U.S. Military Academy and the U.S. Naval Academy
- Kolton Koubsky of Omaha to the U.S. Military Academy and the U.S. Naval Academy
- Charles ‘Tyler’ Mays of Omaha to the U.S. Naval Academy
- Nick McElroy of Lincoln to the U.S. Naval Academy
- Alex Miller of Grand Island to the U.S. Military Academy and the U.S. Coast Guard Academy
- Jack Nolley of Lincoln to the U.S. Military Academy and the U.S. Air Force Academy and the U.S. Naval Academy
- Domani Occansey of Lincoln to the U.S. Military Academy and the U.S. Naval Academy
- Trey Pursel of Nebraska City to the U.S. Military Academy and the U.S. Naval Academy
- Corrie Sasse of Fremont to the U.S. Air Force Academy
- Emma Soukup of Lincoln to the U.S. Military Academy
- Nicholas Stoeckle of Columbus to the U.S. Military Academy
- Avery Taylor of Papillion to the U.S. Military Academy and the U.S. Air Force Academy and the U.S. Naval Academy
- Katie Thompson of Lincoln to the U.S. Military Academy and the U.S. Air Force Academy and the U.S. Naval Academy
- Nathan Uhl of Omaha to the U.S. Air Force Academy and the U.S. Naval Academy
- Addison Wilbur of Lincoln to the U.S. Naval Academy
- Austin Yeatts of Papillion to the U.S. Naval Academy