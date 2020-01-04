Fischer Announces Military Academy Nominations for Class of 2024

Of the 33 Nebraskans nominated to U.S. Service Academies this year by U.S. Senator Deb Fischer, a Gering resident is the lone nominee from the panhandle.

Levi Kicken of Gering is being nominated by Fischer, a senior member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, to attend the U.S. Military Academy at West Point.

“It is my privilege to announce the names of the impressive Nebraska students I have nominated to attend our nation’s prestigious military academies. These students are hard workers and proven leaders who will make our state and country proud. I thank all of them for their willingness to continue Nebraska’s long-standing tradition of defending this nation.”

Every year, U.S. senators nominate a select group of eligible individuals from their states for enrollment at the five U.S. Military Service Academies: the United States Air Force Academy, the United States Merchant Marine Academy, the United States Coast Guard Academy, the United States Military Academy, and the United States Naval Academy. Once a student receives a nomination, their application process within the respective service academy begins. More information about the nomination process and eligibility requirements can be found by clicking here .

Below are Senator Fischer’s nominees for the class of 2024: