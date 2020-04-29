Fischer: Federal Support Against COVID-19 has been Vital, But Spending Level is Concerning

Nebraska U.S. Senator Deb Fischer says she was pleased with a rules change by the Small Business Administration to make county- and community-affiliated hospitals and clinics eligible for the Paycheck Protection Program, but the economic steps taken so far by the federal government will likely come with a price to pay.

Fischer tells KNEB News it was absolutely right for the government to step in with support for those impacted by the virus pandemic, but she’s very concerned about the impact of spending to stabilize the situation in the country. “Not just our response to the virus itself to flatten that curve, but what we’re trying to do in order to have an economy we can come back to, that’s going to be able to be there so people can come back to their jobs,” says Fischer. “That’s why this PPP program is so important; this is a program that we have seen works.”

Fischer also says it’s unfortunate and disappointing the public debate over the federal government’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic has become so politicized.

She tells us we need to remember this is a diverse country with wide differences from town to town, and state to state. “I think it’s especially important that we listen to experts in the medical community to be able to take their advice, ask questions and understand their advice,” says Fischer, “but I think it’s also wise to have governors be able to look at their state, and have feedback from local officials, so they can make decisions that make sense for their state.”