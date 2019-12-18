Fischer: No Need for New Witnesses when Presidential Impeachment Reaches Senate

Nebraska U.S. Senator Deb Fischer says she sees no need for additional testimony once the Senate hears articles of impeachment against the President, a process likely to start in the first full week of January 2020.

Fischer says she fully expects a vote that’s nearly along party lines when the House of Representatives considers charges of obstruction of Congress and abuse of power Wednesday afternoon.

Fischer tells Rural Radio News the leaders in the Senate have been discussing details on an agreement for the process in the Senate, but she believes introduction of new testimony or evidence would not be proper. “There’s no need to call witnesses, I don’t believe. We’re not the investigative body, and in fact, Senators have to sit at our desks, six days a week, and not speak because we’re the jury,” says Fischer. “And so, if the Minority Leader (Senator Chuck Schumer (D) of New York) thinks there needs to be more witnesses, I guess he’s saying the House did not do their job.”

Fischer tells us she will fulfill her duty to listen to the evidence as presented and then make her decision, but personally, she doesn’t believe the impeachment process in the House was handled correctly.

She says President Trump was not afforded the same privileges extended to previous presidents that underwent impeachment, and the entire process seemed rushed.