Five additional cases of Coronavirus reported to DHHS

New cases are family members

LINCOLN – Five additional presumptive positive case of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) have been reported to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) bringing the state total to 10. DHHS is awaiting final confirmation from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The new cases are family members of the woman who recently traveled to California and Nevada and tested positive for COVID-19. They live in Douglas County and are self-isolating at home.

Isolation is separating sick people from healthy people to prevent the spread of disease.

“These cases stem from family contact and are not considered community spread,” said Dr. Gary Anthone, Chief Medical Officer and Director of Public Health for DHHS. “Local health departments are leading this response at the community level with support from DHHS. Contact investigations have been initiated to identify people who came into close contact with family members to help prevent further spread. All identified close contacts will self-quarantine and be actively monitored twice daily by public health officials for fever and respiratory symptoms.”

Quarantine is separating healthy people who may have been exposed to a disease to see if they become sick.

Here is further information on the Douglas County Health Department’s COVID-19 response – https://www. douglascountyhealth.com/ latest-news

Public health partners across the state continue to take action to protect the health of Nebraskans and prevent the spread of disease.

People can help protect themselves from COVID-19 and other respiratory infections by:

Avoiding close contact with sick people and stay home if you are sick.

Washing hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water aren’t available, use an alcohol-based sanitizer.

Avoiding touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Covering your nose and mouth with a tissue when you cough or sneeze then throw the tissue in the trash.

Cleaning and disinfecting frequently touched objects and surfaces.

Here’s where you can find tools and resources for individuals and families, schools, communities, businesses, healthcare facilities, and first responders on the DHHS website – http://www.dhhs/ne.gov/ coronavirus and CDC’s website – https://www.cdc.gov/covid19.

DHHS will continue to update Nebraskans through the DHHS website and on Facebook and Twitter as we have new information. The CDC’s website is also a good resource for COVID-19 information – https://www.cdc.gov/covid19.