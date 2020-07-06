Fixed-Route Service Resumes for Tri-City Roadrunner Transit Service

The Scotts Bluff County Tri-City Roadrunner service is back and running their fixed route schedules starting Monday, with some modifications.

Interim Manager Curt Richter tells KNEB News the relaxed gathering restrictions have allowed a resumption of regular service, including changes in both the blue and orange routes that had been announced earlier this year. “We’re picking up some areas a little further east and west in Gering, we’ve changed up a few things around the Monument Mall area,” says Richter. “With the routes now, we’re picking up the Elite Health Center at 42nd and Avenue I, all the businesses in there. And also picking up some of the areas around the hospital, where the dentist offices and eye doctors, etc. are.”

Richter tells us there will be safety precautions in place to help limit the spread of COVID-19.

Those include required masks for drivers and passengers, who will be asked to observe socially-distanced seating, as well as drivers sanitizing the vehicles whenever possible.

Richter says as restrictions have been relaxed, it was time to get regular service back in place. “We’re hoping it will allow folks to get out and do those things they need to do, not have to go through the phone call to schedule a trip with us like they had to do since we did shut down the fixed routes, and try and get things a little bit back toward normal.”