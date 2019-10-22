Flood Communications purchases Sidney radio stations

Flood Communications has announced the company is purchasing a trio of radio stations in Cheyenne County.

According to a release on the company’s website, Flood has acquired KSID in Sidney, giving the company one AM and two FM stations in the Panhandle.

Former Legislative Speaker and company founder Mike Flood says “Suzy Ernest and her family have successfully operated KSID for decades”, and the station has enjoyed a great home in Sidney and that won’t change under new ownership, which would give the company a total of 10 radio stations across the state.

CEO Andy Ruback says the company’s expansion to Sidney fits its mission of connecting communities across the state. “At Flood Communications, we are committed to investing in underserved news markets across the region,” Ruback said.

The sale is pending approval by the Federal Communications Commission, which is expected by the end of the year.