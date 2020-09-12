FNBO Awards Additional $895,000 to Organizations Providing COVID-19 Relief

First National Bank of Omaha (FNBO) has awarded $895,000 in workforce stability grants to 63 organizations in Nebraska, Colorado, Illinois, Kansas, South Dakota and Texas, providing additional relief to individuals and businesses impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, announced Alec Gorynski, Vice President, Community Development and Corporate Philanthropy. In total, through two rounds of funding this year, FNBO has provided more than $3.9 million in philanthropic and impact investments to community partners working to support those most financially impacted by the current crisis.

“Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, FNBO has remained committed to doing our part to mitigate the financial impact this virus has had throughout our communities,” Gorynski said. “As a result, we’ve directed our community investments in a manner that supports nonprofit organizations that are working to address both the short-term needs and long-term impact to individuals and small businesses.”

In May, FNBO awarded $304,500 in housing stability grants to 27 organizations in Nebraska, Colorado, Illinois, Kansas, South Dakota and Texas. This first round of grants provided direct financial assistance for short-term housing needs such as mortgage, rent and utility assistance in order keep families in stable housing; and direct financial assistance for short-term health and human care needs such as food and medical expenses. At the same time, FNBO also contributed $2.75 million in impact investments into community loan funds across the bank’s footprint that provide small businesses with COVID-19 relief loans.

The second round of grants primarily support workforce stability programs. FNBO has awarded the following grants to organizations providing services that generate long-term impacts related to workforce development, such as employment case management, employment skill development, employment search support, job placement and job coaching.

In Nebraska, FNBO awarded $660,000 in grants to 37 organizations. The following grant was awarded in the Scottsbluff area:

$15,000 – Community Action Partnership of Western Nebraska (Scottsbluff): supports workforce stability assistance for income-eligible, young adults age 18-24 impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

To learn more about FNBO’s commitment and support to helping community partners with the COVID-19 pandemic, visit <https://www.fnbo.com/pages/coronavirus-updates/community-partners/>

