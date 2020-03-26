For Now, Vigilant Guard Exercise Still on Track for Mid-May in Three NE Locations

A joint civilian-Nebraska National Guard emergency management exercise slated for this spring in Scottsbluff and two other locations in the state is still on track, at least for now.

Region 22 Emergency Manager Tim Newman has been helping spearhead the civilian planning of the Panhandle portion of the exercise called Vigilant Guard.

He says that process is continuing, but officials could cancel the event due to the virus pandemic. “The National Guard has basically had a ‘stop movement’ order that expires May 1. If they extend that one extra week, they will cancel it because it will put a lot of the players out from being able to travel interstate.”

The exercise involving several different scenarios is scheduled to take place in Scottsbluff, Ashland and Lincoln May 18th through the 22nd.