Former Gering Council Member Arrested on Intentional Child Abuse Charge

BY NSP Release | February 16, 2021
(Murphy/KNEB/RRN)

The Nebraska State Patrol  has arrested a Gering man following an investigation into a report of child abuse.

This morning, a warrant was issued in Scotts Bluff County for the arrest of 52-year-old Parrish Abel. The charges include intentional child abuse, witness tampering, and unlawful intrusion. Intentional child abuse and witness tampering are felony charges.

The investigation stems from a report received by the Nebraska State Patrol, through the Gering Police Department last month.

Nebraska State Patrol investigators arrested Abel at his home this afternoon without incident. Abel was lodged in Scotts Bluff County Jail.

Abel tendered his resignation on January 28th from his post as Ward IV Gering City Councilmember, effective immediately.

© 2021 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
