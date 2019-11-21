Former Gering State Senator Joyce Hillman-Kortum Passes

A former state senator, Gering council member and community leader has passed at the age of 83.

Joyce Hillman-Kortum died Wednesday according to an online posting by the Dugan-Kramer Funeral Home in Scottsbluff.

Hillman-Kortum was born in Deshler in June, 1936 and graduated from Fairbury High School.

She spent eight years in the Nebraska Legislature starting with her election to the District 48 seat in 1990 and re-election in 1994, followed by nearly eight years on the Gering City Council following election in 2004, having to step down in 2012 after moving to Scottsbluff.

Hillman-Kortum was active in the community, having served as Executive Director of the local United Way and Platte Valley Council of Camp Fire, as well as sitting on the boards for the Old West Trail Foundation, West Nebraska All-Star Sport and the Family Preservation team.

Joyce was preceded in death by her husband, District Judge Alfred Kortum, in April of this year, and is survived by two daughters and a son.

A celebration of life will take place at Cavalry Lutheran Church in Scottsbluff December 14th at 2 p.m.