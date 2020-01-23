Former Gering Teacher Accused of Sexting 16-Year-Old Student

Criminal charges have been filed against a former Gering Junior High School science teacher following an investigation by the Nebraska State Patrol.

31-year-old Zachary Boness was arrested Wednesday morning on charges of Possession of Child Pornography, a Class 2A Felony; Child Enticement via an Electronic Communication Device, a Class 1D Felony, and Debauching a Minor, a Class 1 Misdemeanor.

Court documents say that NSP investigators had received information that Boness anonymously contacted a 16-year-old student via Snapchat requesting a sexting relationship.

The girl told CAPstone interviewers that in late October she received the Snapchat friend request from “SP”, who turned out to be Boness.

He reportedly messaged the girl saying that he wanted to “do things” with her and asked if she wanted to sext.

The following day, Boness sent a picture via Snapchat and the girl was able to identify the person as Boness, and she told interviewers she knew him as a teacher, coach and family friend.

The 16-year-old says she informed Boness that she was uncomfortable with the communication. He reportedly asked her to promise him that she would not tell anyone about their conversation, and he had a “momentary lapse” in judgement.

Court documents continue to say that Boness acknowledged that he knew it was wrong, it looked bad, and could end his career and marriage.

On October 30th, Boness went to NSP Troop E Headquarters and admitted he created the Snapchat account with the intent to contact the girl and was hoping for a sexting relationship with her.

A warrant for Boness’ arrest was issued and served on Wednesday. Court records show that he bonded out of jail after posting 10% of his $200,000 bond.

Scotts Bluff County Judges James Worden and Kris Mickey have recused themselves from this case ahead of his arraignment.

Online court records do not show when he is scheduled to make his first appearance on the charges.