Former Goshen County Clerk of the District Court Sentenced to Prison

Goshen County’s former Clerk of the District Court Kathi Rickard has been sentenced to three to six years in prison after pleading guilty to two counts of felony theft.

Rickard resigned from her post last year after embezzling more than $125,000 from County WYUSER and Quickbook accounts. A subsequent investigation began and formal charges were filed in early 2019.

Prosecutors did dismiss four other Felony Theft Charges in exchange for her guilty plea.

She was looking at a maximum of two years in prison if she made full restitution- but was only able to pay back $13,000 of the $125,400.