Former Sidney Man Sentenced for Dumping Hazardous Waste

A former Sidney resident has been sentenced in U.S. District Court for his role in the disposal of hazardous waste without a permit.

U.S. Attorney Joe Kelly announce that 44 year old Edward Miller was sentenced to 33 months imprisonment. He will then serve a 3 year term of supervised release. There is no parole in the federal system.

Kelly says an investigation conducted by the EPA Criminal Investigation Division determined that Miller loaded a truck and flatbed trailer with various chemicals on October 24, 2017, including pesticides, from a warehouse at Renkoski Property Development located in Sidney. The containers of chemicals were hazardous wastes due to their corrosivity and ignitability characteristics.

Later that day, Kelly says Miller drove the truck and flatbed trailer with the hazardous wastes across Nebraska, where without a RCRA permit, he disposed of the hazardous wastes at three undeveloped sites south of Aurora, in Hamilton County.

“The defendant’s disregard for the law created serious human health and environmental hazards,” said Assistant Special Agent in Charge Cate Holston of EPA’s Criminal Investigation Division in Kansas. “EPA and its law enforcement partners are committed to holding responsible parties accountable for violations that endanger our communities, first responders and the environment.”

This case was investigated by the EPA Criminal Investigation Division.