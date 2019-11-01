class="post-template-default single single-post postid-417927 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.0.5 vc_responsive"

Former superintendent sues Nebraska State Patrol over gun ID

BY Associated Press | November 1, 2019
A former superintendent of the Nebraska State Patrol wants to carry a concealed firearm and is suing the patrol to get it.

Bradley Rice was fired by Gov. Pete Ricketts in June 2017 amid a review that found evidence that high-ranking patrol staffers interfered with the agency’s internal investigations.

The lawsuit filed Wednesday says Rice asked the agency this past April for an identification card to allow him to carry a weapon.

Federal code lets qualified retired law enforcement officers carry concealed firearms with proper identification.

The lawsuit says the current patrol superintendent, John Bolduc, denied Rice’s request on grounds that Rice did not depart the agency in good standing.

A patrol spokesman has declined to comment on the lawsuit.

Rice’s lawsuit says he has concerns for his safety in public places because of his work in law enforcement.

