Former Torrington Mayor Honored as Top Wyo. Community College Trustee

Eastern Wyoming College is proud to announce the recognition of Mr. Mike Varney, Trustee Leadership of-the-Year award for the Wyoming Association of Community College Trustees. He received his award at the WACCT conference in Cheyenne, WY on February 12, 2020. Varney bested nominees from each of the Wyoming community colleges.

Mike Varney has been a long-time advocate for Eastern Wyoming College, which began when he was hired as an employee in 1968. Over the next ten years he worked in many capacities. Mike is most proud of his accomplishments in bringing athletics to EWC. His tenure saw the start of men’s and women’s basketball, volleyball, track and field, golf and rodeo. He was also charged with the development of a mascot and new colors. Mike has served on the board for 11 years and has been elected treasurer each of those years. He is likely one of the most well-known people in Torrington. He has served on the City Council for 28 years and was Mayor for 16 years.

Achievement awards were given for Student of the Year, Classified Employee, Faculty Member, Professional Employee, Trustee Leadership Award, and Foundation Volunteer Leadership Award. Nomination packets included examples on how the nominee has had a positive impact on their community college, leadership roles and involvement in the community.

Other Eastern Wyoming College nominees included Mason Hale, Student; Dr. Georgia Younglove, Faculty; Zach Smith, Professional Staff; Kim Jones, Classified staff; and Lex Madden, Foundation Volunteer.

Also presented at the WACCT reception was the All-Wyoming Academic Team. Each year, Wyoming Community Colleges nominate high achieving students to the All-Wyoming Academic Team. To be nominated, students must demonstrate academic excellence and intellectual rigor combined with leadership and service that extends their education beyond the classroom to benefit society. In addition, they must be a member of their local Phi Theta Kappa chapter and complete an All-USA Academic Team application. Students recognized from EWC were Colby Clay, Laramie, WY; and Kassidy McClun, Veteran, WY.