Fortenberry Statement on Tomorrow’s Farm to School “Crunch-Off”

(Washington, DC) – Congressman Jeff Fortenberry (NE-1) issued the following statement today announcing the Farm to School “Crunch-Off” tomorrow, Friday, October 25, at 11 AM, at Clinton Elementary School, 1520 North 29th St., in Lincoln, Nebraska.

“The Farm to School program feeds kids, teaches kids, inspires kids about local, nutritious food and farm life. I am really happy that the children of Nebraska will benefit from this program and that our schools are embracing it,” Fortenberry said.

The Farm to School Crunch-Off will honor Farm to School Month by promoting locally grown produce served in schools. Nebraska is participating in the Crunch-Off along with Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, Utah, and Wyoming to determine which state can “crunch” the crunchiest fruits and vegetables.

Joining the Congressman at the Clinton Elementary Crunch-Off event are:

Cheryl Kennedy, Acting Regional Administrator for the USDA Food and Nutrition Service (FNS). She oversees fifteen hunger prevention and nutrition programs across a ten-state region;

Andrea Alma, Farm to School Regional Lead, Mountain Plains Region, Food and Nutrition Services, U.S. Department of Agriculture;

Sarah Smith, Local Department of Education Farm to School Lead.